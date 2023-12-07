WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Range Rover
  3. Evoque
  4. Sd4 Dynamic

2012 Range Rover Evoque Sd4 Dynamic Lv 2.2L Diesel 5D Wagon

2012 Range Rover Evoque Sd4 Dynamic Lv 2.2L Diesel 5D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2012 Range Rover Evoque Sd4 Dynamic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Range Rover Evoque News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1625 mm
Tracking Rear 1630 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1635 mm
Length 4455 mm
Width 1900 mm
Kerb Weight 1795 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2350 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Lower Engine Compartment
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
VIN Number Salva2Bc5Ch123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United Kingdom