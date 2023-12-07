Specifications for the 2012 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 Sdv6 Autobiography. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 Sdv6 Autobiography My12 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1612 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2745 mm
|Height
|1789 mm
|Length
|4783 mm
|Width
|2004 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2656 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3175 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|519 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|294 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|11.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sallsaa23Aa000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Drive
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Trim Special
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Body Kit - $9,300
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $5,290
- Electronic Differential Lock - $1,050
- Heated Front Seats - $2,470
- Metallic Paint - $1,800
- Power Sunroof - $3,170
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,100