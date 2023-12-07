Specifications for the 2012 Renault Clio Renault Sport 200 Cup Trophee. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Renault Clio Renault Sport 200 Cup Trophee 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2585 mm
|Height
|1484 mm
|Length
|4017 mm
|Width
|1768 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1281 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|195 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7100
|Torque RPM
|5400
|Maxiumum Torque
|215 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Axis Strut, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Crjn0660123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Racing Sports Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Satellite Navigation - $1,500