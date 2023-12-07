WhichCar
2012 Renault Clio R.s. Red Bull 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2012 Renault Clio R.s. Red Bull 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2012 Renault Clio R.s. Red Bull. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 114 mm
Wheelbase 2585 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 4017 mm
Width 1768 mm
Kerb Weight 1281 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 195 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7100
Torque RPM 5400
Maxiumum Torque 215 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/40 R18
Rear Tyre 215/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Axis Strut, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf1Crjn0660123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured France