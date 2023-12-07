WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Renault
  3. Megane
  4. Dynamique Summer Edition

2012 Renault Megane Dynamique Summer Edition X95 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2012 Renault Megane Dynamique Summer Edition X95 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2012 Renault Megane Dynamique Summer Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Renault Megane News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1546 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Ground Clearance 141 mm
Wheelbase 2609 mm
Height 1437 mm
Length 4485 mm
Width 1811 mm
Kerb Weight 1550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1900 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 350 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 187 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 195 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf1Ez1P0T12345678
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured France

Current Renault Megane pricing and specs

R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $64,500
R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $61,600
R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $68,400
R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $65,500
R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $63,200