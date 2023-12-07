WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Renault
  3. Megane
  4. Dynamique

2012 Renault Megane Dynamique X32 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2012 Renault Megane Dynamique X32 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2012 Renault Megane Dynamique. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Renault Megane News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1546 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2641 mm
Height 1471 mm
Length 4295 mm
Width 1808 mm
Kerb Weight 1357 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1828 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 186 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 195 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Lower Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf1Bzac0T12345678
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

Current Renault Megane pricing and specs

R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $64,500
R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $61,600
R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $68,400
R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $65,500
R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $63,200