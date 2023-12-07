Specifications for the 2012 Saab 9-5 Vector 2.0T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Saab 9-5 Vector 2.0T Gen 2 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1587 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2837 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|5008 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1694 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2260 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|566 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|217 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|162 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Ys3Gp4#Zxb4123456
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Dual Air Conditioning - $2,500
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- Leather Trim Special - $5,200
- Metallic Paint - $1,750
- Power Sunroof - $2,750
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $2,000
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,800