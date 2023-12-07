WhichCar
2012 Skoda Fabia 77 Tsi 5Jf 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2012 Skoda Fabia 77 Tsi 5Jf 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2012 Skoda Fabia 77 Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1417 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 2465 mm
Height 1498 mm
Length 4000 mm
Width 1642 mm
Kerb Weight 1055 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1585 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 128 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1550
Maxiumum Torque 175 Nm
Makimum Power 77 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R15
Rear Tyre 195/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Tmbfn@5J*C1234567
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Czech Republic

