Specifications for the 2012 Skoda Fabia 77 Tsi Monte Carlo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Skoda Fabia 77 Tsi Monte Carlo 5Jf My13 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1417 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2465 mm
|Height
|1498 mm
|Length
|4000 mm
|Width
|1642 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1045 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1575 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|128 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1550
|Maxiumum Torque
|175 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Tmbfn@5J*C1234567
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Sunroof
