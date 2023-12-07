WhichCar
2012 Skoda Fabia Rs 132 Tsi 5Jf My13 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2012 Skoda Fabia Rs 132 Tsi 5Jf My13 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2012 Skoda Fabia Rs 132 Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1424 mm
Tracking Rear 1488 mm
Ground Clearance 129 mm
Wheelbase 2464 mm
Height 1530 mm
Length 4276 mm
Width 1642 mm
Kerb Weight 1248 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1585 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 330 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 148 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine S/C & T/C Mpfi
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/40 R17
Rear Tyre 205/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Tmbkp@5J*C#123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Czech Republic

