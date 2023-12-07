WhichCar
2012 Skoda Octavia 77 TDI 1Z My12 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon

2012 Skoda Octavia 77 TDI 1Z My12 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2012 Skoda Octavia 77 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1508 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1468 mm
Length 4569 mm
Width 1769 mm
Kerb Weight 1560 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 129 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4400
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 77 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R15
Rear Tyre 205/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Side In Boot Compartment
VIN Number Tmb@E&1Z*9#123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Czech Republic

