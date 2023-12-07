WhichCar
2012 Skoda Octavia Scout 103 TDI Premium 1Z My12 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2012 Skoda Octavia Scout 103 TDI Premium 1Z My12 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2012 Skoda Octavia Scout 103 TDI Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1533 mm
Tracking Rear 1522 mm
Ground Clearance 141 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1533 mm
Length 4581 mm
Width 1784 mm
Kerb Weight 1635 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Side In Boot Compartment
VIN Number Tmbkh61Z*78123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Czech Republic

