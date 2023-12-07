WhichCar
2012 Skoda Roomster 77 Tsi 5J 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2012 Skoda Roomster 77 Tsi 5J 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2012 Skoda Roomster 77 Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1420 mm
Tracking Rear 1484 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2608 mm
Height 1684 mm
Length 4214 mm
Width 1684 mm
Kerb Weight 1251 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 630 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 138 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 175 Nm
Makimum Power 77 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R15
Rear Tyre 195/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side In Boot Compartment
VIN Number Tmbpn&5J*C#123456
Country Manufactured Czech Republic