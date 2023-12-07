Specifications for the 2012 Skoda Roomster 77 Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Skoda Roomster 77 Tsi 5J 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1420 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1484 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2608 mm
|Height
|1684 mm
|Length
|4214 mm
|Width
|1684 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1251 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|138 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|175 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side In Boot Compartment
|VIN Number
|Tmbpn&5J*C#123456
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System