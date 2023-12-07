WhichCar
2012 Skoda Superb 191 Fsi V6 Elegance 3T My12 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2012 Skoda Superb 191 Fsi V6 Elegance 3T My12 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2012 Skoda Superb 191 Fsi V6 Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1543 mm
Tracking Rear 1516 mm
Ground Clearance 139 mm
Wheelbase 2761 mm
Height 1462 mm
Length 4838 mm
Width 1817 mm
Kerb Weight 1777 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 242 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 191 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Tmbdc@3T*A#123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Czech Republic

