Specifications for the 2012 Skoda Yeti 103 TDI (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Skoda Yeti 103 TDI (4X4) 5L 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1541 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1537 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1691 mm
|Length
|4223 mm
|Width
|1793 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1615 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|174 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Tmbmd@5L*C#123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $540
- Heated Front Seats - $290
- Leather Upholstery - $2,830
- Metallic Paint - $490
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $640
- Parking Distance Control Front - $350
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Satellite Navigation - $2,890
- Premium Sound System - $790
- Xenon Headlights - $1,490