Specifications for the 2012 Skoda Yeti 77 Tsi (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Skoda Yeti 77 Tsi (4X2) 5L My13 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1541 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1537 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1691 mm
|Length
|4223 mm
|Width
|1793 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1380 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|154 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1550
|Maxiumum Torque
|175 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Tmbkf@5L*C#123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $540
- Fog Lights - Front - $340
- Heated Front Seats - $290
- Metallic Paint - $490
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $640
- Parking Distance Control Front - $350
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Premium Sound System - $790
- Xenon Headlights - $1,490