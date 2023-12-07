Specifications for the 2012 Ssangyong Actyon Sports Q100 My08. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Ssangyong Actyon Sports Q100 My08 2.0L Diesel Double Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|193 mm
|Wheelbase
|3060 mm
|Height
|1755 mm
|Length
|4965 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1803 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2640 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|830 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|231 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|104 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/75 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/75 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kpada1Eks7P123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300