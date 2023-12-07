Specifications for the 2012 Ssangyong Actyon Sports Spr (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Ssangyong Actyon Sports Spr (4X4) Q100 My12 2.0L Diesel Double Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|193 mm
|Wheelbase
|3060 mm
|Height
|1790 mm
|Length
|4990 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1932 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2740 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|800 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|196 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|114 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Kpada1Ekscp123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300
- Power Sunroof - $2,000