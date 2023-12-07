WhichCar
2012 Ssangyong Rexton Ii Rx270 Xdi (7 Seat) Y200 My10 Upgrade 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon

2012 Ssangyong Rexton Ii Rx270 Xdi (7 Seat) Y200 My10 Upgrade 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2012 Ssangyong Rexton Ii Rx270 Xdi (7 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 230 mm
Wheelbase 2820 mm
Height 1826 mm
Length 4720 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 2088 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2760 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 670 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 260 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/60 R18
Rear Tyre 255/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kpth0*Ifs6P123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Korea