Specifications for the 2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0I-S (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0I-S (AWD) My13 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2645 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4451 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1385 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|157 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|196 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jf1Gj7K%#@G000011
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- (LU & SAT & PSR) - $3,000
Current Subaru Impreza pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0S (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$36,700
|2.0L (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$30,400
|2.0R (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$33,800
|2.0S (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$37,990
|2.0L (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$31,490
|2.0R (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$34,990