Specifications for the 2012 Subaru Impreza R (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Subaru Impreza R (AWD) My11 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1495 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1495 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1475 mm
|Length
|4580 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1360 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1890 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|210 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|196 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jf1Gh7K%#8G000011
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Vehicle Stability Control
Current Subaru Impreza pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0S (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$36,700
|2.0L (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$30,400
|2.0R (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$33,800
|2.0S (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$37,990
|2.0L (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$31,490
|2.0R (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$34,990