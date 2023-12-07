Specifications for the 2012 Subaru Xv 2.0I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Subaru Xv 2.0I 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2635 mm
|Height
|1615 mm
|Length
|4450 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|162 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|196 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jf1Gp7K%#@G000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Reversing Camera
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System