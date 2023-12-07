Specifications for the 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Prestige (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Prestige (4X4) Jb My13 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1695 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1567 kg
|Gcm
|3700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|234 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|225 Nm
|Makimum Power
|122 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jsajtda4V00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Premium Sound System
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System