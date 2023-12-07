WhichCar
2012 Toyota Hiace Commuter Kdh223R My12 Upgrade 3.0L Diesel Bus

2012 Toyota Hiace Commuter Kdh223R My12 Upgrade 3.0L Diesel Bus details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 14
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Bus

Specifications for the 2012 Toyota Hiace Commuter. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1655 mm
Tracking Rear 1650 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 3110 mm
Height 2285 mm
Length 5380 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1865 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1335 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 210 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195 R15
Rear Tyre 195 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension A-Arms, Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Left Hand Front Pillar
VIN Number Jtfst22P900001000
Vehicle Segment Light Bus
Country Manufactured Japan

