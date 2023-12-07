WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Hilux
  4. Sr5 (4X4)

2012 Toyota Hilux Sr5 (4X4) Kun26R My12 3.0L Diesel X Cab P/Up

2012 Toyota Hilux Sr5 (4X4) Kun26R My12 3.0L Diesel X Cab P/Up details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2012 Toyota Hilux Sr5 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Hilux News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 3085 mm
Height 1835 mm
Length 5260 mm
Width 1835 mm
Kerb Weight 1830 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2710 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 880 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 343 Nm
Makimum Power 126 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/70 R15
Rear Tyre 255/70 R15
Front Rim Size 7X15
Rear Rim Size 7X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Leaf Spring, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Mr0Hz29G100111111
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Toyota Hilux pricing and specs

Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Double C/Chas 2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $61,200
Workmate (4X2) C/Chas 2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $27,800
Workmate (4X2) C/Chas 2.7L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD $25,800
Workmate (4X2) Double Cab P/Up 2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $36,800
Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Double C/Chas 2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $62,490