Specifications for the 2012 Toyota Prius I-Tech (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Toyota Prius I-Tech (Hybrid) Zvw30R 1.8L Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|4460 mm
|Width
|1745 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1805 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|385 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|89 g/km
|Green House
|9
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|3.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|142 Nm
|Makimum Power
|73 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtdkn36U805123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- LED Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $350