2012 Toyota Prius V I-Tech Hybrid Zvw40R 1.8L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2012 Toyota Prius V I-Tech Hybrid Zvw40R 1.8L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 7
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2012 Toyota Prius V I-Tech Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2780 mm
Height 1615 mm
Length 4615 mm
Width 1775 mm
Kerb Weight 1565 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2115 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 101 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 4.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 142 Nm
Makimum Power 73 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Jtdzs3Eu200123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan