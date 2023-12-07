Specifications for the 2012 Toyota Tarago Gli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Toyota Tarago Gli Acr50R My13 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 7 Speed Sequen
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2950 mm
|Height
|1750 mm
|Length
|4795 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1685 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|207 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|224 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtegd52M007000123
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $350