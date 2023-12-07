WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Tarago
  4. Gli V6

2012 Toyota Tarago Gli V6 Gsr50R My13 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2012 Toyota Tarago Gli V6 Gsr50R My13 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 8
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2012 Toyota Tarago Gli V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Tarago News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2950 mm
Height 1750 mm
Length 4795 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1870 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 241 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4700
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 202 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R16
Rear Tyre 205/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jtegs52M307000101
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Japan