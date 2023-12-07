WhichCar
2012 Volkswagen Caddy Edition 30 2K My13 2.0L Diesel 5D Wagon

2012 Volkswagen Caddy Edition 30 2K My13 2.0L Diesel 5D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2012 Volkswagen Caddy Edition 30. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1531 mm
Tracking Rear 1538 mm
Ground Clearance 156 mm
Wheelbase 2681 mm
Height 1822 mm
Length 4436 mm
Width 1794 mm
Kerb Weight 1490 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2190 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 710 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 166 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 205/50 R17
Front Rim Size 6X17
Rear Rim Size 6X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 15 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Drive Side Luggage Compartment
Compliance Location On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
VIN Number Wv2Zzz2Kzbx123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany