Specifications for the 2012 Volkswagen Caddy Life Startline Tdi250. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Volkswagen Caddy Life Startline Tdi250 2K My12 1.6L Diesel 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1538 mm
|Ground Clearance
|156 mm
|Wheelbase
|2681 mm
|Height
|1822 mm
|Length
|4436 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1490 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2190 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|710 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|152 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4400
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|15 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kzbx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $490
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,090
- Fog Lights - Front - $490
- Metallic Paint - $790
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $890
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $390
- Satellite Navigation - $3,590
- Side & Head Airbags - $890
- Premium Sound System - $390
- Third Row Seats - $690