Specifications for the 2012 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Life Comfortline Tdi320. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Life Comfortline Tdi320 2K My12 2.0L Diesel 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1538 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|3006 mm
|Height
|1822 mm
|Length
|4876 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1645 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2210 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|710 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|565 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|171 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|15 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kzbx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $490
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $790
- Heated Front Seats - $590
- Metallic Paint - $790
- Satellite Navigation - $2,990