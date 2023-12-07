Specifications for the 2012 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi250 Comfortline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi250 Comfortline 2K My13 1.6L Diesel 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1538 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|3006 mm
|Height
|1861 mm
|Length
|4876 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1657 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2365 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|710 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|708 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|152 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4400
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kzbx123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $490
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $790
- Heated Front Seats - $590
- Metallic Paint - $790
- Satellite Navigation - $2,990