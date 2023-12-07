WhichCar
2012 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi250 Comfortline 2K My13 1.6L Diesel 5D Wagon

2012 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi250 Comfortline 2K My13 1.6L Diesel 5D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2012 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi250 Comfortline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1531 mm
Tracking Rear 1538 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 3006 mm
Height 1861 mm
Length 4876 mm
Width 1794 mm
Kerb Weight 1657 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2365 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 710 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 708 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 152 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4400
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 75 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Drive Side Luggage Compartment
Compliance Location On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
VIN Number Wv2Zzz2Kzbx123456
Country Manufactured Germany