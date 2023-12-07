Specifications for the 2012 Volkswagen Caddy Tdi250 Startline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Volkswagen Caddy Tdi250 Startline 2K My13 1.6L Diesel 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1538 mm
|Ground Clearance
|156 mm
|Wheelbase
|2681 mm
|Height
|1822 mm
|Length
|4436 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1490 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2190 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|710 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|152 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4400
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|15 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kzbx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $490
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,090
- Fog Lights - Front - $490
- Metallic Paint - $790
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $890
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $390
- Satellite Navigation - $3,590
- Side & Head Airbags - $890
- Premium Sound System - $390
- Third Row Seats - $690