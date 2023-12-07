Specifications for the 2012 Volkswagen Caravelle Trendline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Volkswagen Caravelle Trendline 7H My12 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|9
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1628 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|3400 mm
|Height
|1990 mm
|Length
|5292 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2053 kg
|Gcm
|5000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|950 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|215 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz7Hza*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,290
- Cruise Control - $490
- Fog Lights - Front - $590
- Metallic Paint - $1,190
- Power Door Closing - $1,690
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $690
- Power Sunroof - $1,290
- Power Tailgate - $290
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $590
- Reversing Camera - $1,000
- Satellite Navigation - $3,790
- Side & Head Airbags - $690
- Premium Sound System - $390
Current Volkswagen Caravelle pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$69,290
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,500