Specifications for the 2012 Volkswagen Cc 125 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Volkswagen Cc 125 TDI 3C My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1559 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2711 mm
|Height
|1417 mm
|Length
|4799 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1526 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|150 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Cz9E123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,900
- Comfort Seats Front - $750
- Driver Assist Pack - $3,300
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Premium Sound System - $2,000
- Wood Grain Trim - $500