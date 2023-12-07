WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Cc
  4. 125 TDI

2012 Volkswagen Cc 125 TDI 3C My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Coupe

2012 Volkswagen Cc 125 TDI 3C My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2012 Volkswagen Cc 125 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Cc News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1559 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2711 mm
Height 1417 mm
Length 4799 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1526 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 150 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Cz9E123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany