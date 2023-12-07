WhichCar
2012 Volkswagen Eos 103 TDI 1F My13 2.0L Diesel 2D Convertible

2012 Volkswagen Eos 103 TDI 1F My13 2.0L Diesel 2D Convertible details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2012 Volkswagen Eos 103 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1503 mm
Ground Clearance 144 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1443 mm
Length 4407 mm
Width 1791 mm
Kerb Weight 1581 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 156 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R17
Rear Tyre 235/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Fz7V123456
Country Manufactured Germany