Specifications for the 2012 Volkswagen Eos 155 Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Volkswagen Eos 155 Tsi 1F My12 2.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1503 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1443 mm
|Length
|4407 mm
|Width
|1791 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1571 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|184 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Fz7V123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $900
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Power front seats - $1,500
- Satellite Navigation - $2,500
- Sports pack - $2,600
- Premium Sound System - $2,000
- Xenon Headlights - $2,100