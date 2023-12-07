WhichCar
2012 Volkswagen Golf 103 TDI Comfortline 1K My13 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2012 Volkswagen Golf 103 TDI Comfortline 1K My13 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2012 Volkswagen Golf 103 TDI Comfortline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1507 mm
Ground Clearance 153 mm
Wheelbase 2574 mm
Height 1479 mm
Length 4199 mm
Width 1785 mm
Kerb Weight 1380 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 640 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 147 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Kz8*123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

