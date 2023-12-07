Specifications for the 2012 Volkswagen Jetta 118 Tsi Comfortline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Volkswagen Jetta 118 Tsi Comfortline 1Km My12 1.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1538 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1535 mm
|Ground Clearance
|137 mm
|Wheelbase
|2633 mm
|Height
|1473 mm
|Length
|4744 mm
|Width
|1778 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1337 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|680 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|144 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Middle Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Kzam000011
|Country Manufactured
|Mexico
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seats Front
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- Leather Upholstery - $3,000
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Power front seat Driver - $500
- Power Sunroof - $1,900
- Satellite Navigation - $3,000
- Sports pack - $2,000