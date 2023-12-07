Specifications for the 2012 Volkswagen Up! Aa. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Volkswagen Up! Aa 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1428 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1424 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|2407 mm
|Height
|1476 mm
|Length
|3540 mm
|Width
|1641 mm
|Kerb Weight
|880 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|114 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|95 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Tyre
|165/70 R14
|Rear Tyre
|165/70 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzzaazdd000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control - $600
- Comfort Pack - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Power Sunroof - $1,400
- Satellite Navigation - $500