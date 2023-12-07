WhichCar
2012 Volvo C70 T5 My11 2.5L Petrol 2D Convertible

2012 Volvo C70 T5 My11 2.5L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2012 Volvo C70 T5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4528 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1651 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2090 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 237 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 169 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0X18
Rear Rim Size 8.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Mc6851Jc123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Sweden