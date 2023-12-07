Specifications for the 2012 Volvo S80 T6 AWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Volvo S80 T6 AWD My11 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1578 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|146 mm
|Wheelbase
|2835 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|4851 mm
|Width
|1876 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1492 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2270 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|616 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|239 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2100
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|224 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Yv1As985071123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- CCI & CWAB Pack - $4,175
- Heated Rear Seats - $525
- Lane Change Warning - $1,275
- Lane Departure Warning - $2,075
- Leather Trim Special - $2,650
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Power Sunroof - $2,650
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,175
- Satellite Navigation - $4,175
- Premium Sound System - $975
- Teknik Pack - $9,500
- Travel Pack - $4,500