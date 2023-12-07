WhichCar
2012 Volvo V60 D5 F My12 2.4L Diesel 4D Wagon

2012 Volvo V60 D5 F My12 2.4L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2012 Volvo V60 D5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1588 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2776 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 4628 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1715 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2280 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 565 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67.5 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 188 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 151 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R17
Rear Tyre 235/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Fw7056B1000011
Country Manufactured Sweden

