2012 Volvo V60 T6 Teknik F My12 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2012 Volvo V60 T6 Teknik F My12 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2012 Volvo V60 T6 Teknik. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1588 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2776 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 4628 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1741 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2310 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 565 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67.5 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 247 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2100
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 224 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Fw9056B1000011
Country Manufactured Sweden

