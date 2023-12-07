Specifications for the 2013 Abarth 500 Esseesse. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Abarth 500 Esseesse 1.4L Petrol 2D Convertible
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automated Manua
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1415 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1408 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|3657 mm
|Width
|1627 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1075 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|155 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/40 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Zfa31200012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System