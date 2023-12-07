WhichCar
2013 Abarth 500 Esseesse 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Micro

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1415 mm
Tracking Rear 1408 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2300 mm
Height 1485 mm
Length 3657 mm
Width 1627 mm
Kerb Weight 1035 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 155 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/40 R17
Rear Tyre 205/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Zfa31200012345678
Vehicle Segment Micro
Country Manufactured Italy