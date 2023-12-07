WhichCar
2013 Aston Martin Virage Volante 5.9L Petrol 2D Convertible

2013 Aston Martin Virage Volante 5.9L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2013 Aston Martin Virage Volante. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1280 mm
Length 4720 mm
Width 1905 mm
Kerb Weight 1740 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 349 g/km
Green House 2.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 5700
Maxiumum Torque 570 Nm
Makimum Power 365 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/30 R20
Rear Tyre 295/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 11.0X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Scfecebn9Cgg00003
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United Kingdom