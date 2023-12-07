Specifications for the 2013 Audi A1 1.2 TFSI Attraction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi A1 1.2 TFSI Attraction 8X My13 1.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1477 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1471 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2469 mm
|Height
|1416 mm
|Length
|3954 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1100 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1550 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|122 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|63 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Separate Gas Shock Absorbers / Springs, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Xxbb123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $650
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $760
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $600
- Leather Upholstery - $2,300
- Media Pack - $1,200
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Parking Distance Control Front - $600
- Power Sunroof - $1,950
- Satellite Navigation - $3,600
- Sound System with 10 Speakers - $520
- Premium Sound System - $1,450
- Xenon Headlights - $1,000
Current Audi A1 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|30 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|35 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$39,200
|40 TFSI S Line 5D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,800
|30 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,100
|35 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$38,000
|40 TFSI S Line 5D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$49,300