Specifications for the 2013 Audi A1 Sportback 1.2 TFSI Attraction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi A1 Sportback 1.2 TFSI Attraction 8X My12 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1477 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1471 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2457 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|3965 mm
|Width
|1746 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1065 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|640 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|118 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|63 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Xxcb000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $720
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $650
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,400
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $760
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $600
- Leather Upholstery - $2,300
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $650
- Parking Distance Control Front - $550
- Power Sunroof - $2,090
- Satellite Navigation - $3,600
- Sound System with 10 Speakers - $520
- Premium Sound System - $1,450
- Teknik Pack - $2,000
- Xenon Headlights - $1,850
